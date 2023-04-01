Diamondbacks Dodgers Baseball

Associated Press

The Dodgers’ Mookie Betts (right) hits a solo home run as Diamondbacks catcher Gabriel Moreno (left) and home plate umpire Hunter Wendelstedt watch on Friday in Los Angeles.

 

 Mark J. Terrill

LOS ANGELES — Kyle Lewis had a pinch-hit, go-ahead two-run homer in the eighth inning and the Arizona Diamondbacks rallied to beat the Los Angeles Dodgers 2-1 on Friday night.

The D-backs used three consecutive pinch-hitters to open the inning against Alex Vesia (0-1). After Nick Ahmed grounded out to third, Evan Longoria doubled into the left-field corner. That set up Lewis, who sent a 383-foot shot to left-center for his first career pinch-hit homer, making it 2-1.

