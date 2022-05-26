Lewis, Lang earn awards at Larry Lake All-Star Game

LANCASTER — Baseball players from throughout the Antelope Valley capped their senior year on Sunday at Antelope Valley College at the Lancaster West Rotary’s 48th annual Larry Lake High School Senior Baseball All-Star Game.
The Gold Team, comprised of players from Highland, Knight, Littlerock, Palmdale, Paraclete and Rosamond high schools, defeated the Blue Team 7-3. The Blue Team featured players from Desert Christian, Eastside, Kern Valley, Lancaster, Quartz Hill and Vasquez.
The Blue Team was also set to include three players from Boron High, but the Bobcats could not participate because they were still competing in the CIF-Central Section postseason. Boron lost in the Division VI semifinals 10-1 at Sierra on Tuesday.
Highland’s Shea Lewis hit two doubles for the Gold Team and was named the game’s Most Valuable Player.
Quartz Hill pitcher Chuck Lang struck out two batters and induced a ground out in one inning on the mound for the Blue Team to earn the Most Valuable Pitcher award.
“The game provides a forum to recognize our stellar local student-athletes, as well as an additional opportunity for exposure to college coaches,” said Tylor Simi, current president of Lancaster West Rotary and an alumnus of the 2002 All-Star Game. “Lancaster West Rotary is proud to honor these outstanding youth in our community.”
Palmdale’s Nathaniel Mealancon singled and scored a run for the Gold Team and Palmdale’s Zander Fournier and Paraclete’s Ryder Edwards both hit doubles for the Gold Team.
Quartz Hill’s Isaac Gonzalez of the Blue Team hit a double.
The All-Star Game returned after a two-year hiatus to the COVID pandemic, during which athletes were recognized, but no game was played.
“This was an incredible year,” said Giovanni “G” Simi, member of Lancaster West Rotary and chairman of the event. “We are grateful to the players’ parents and the community for excellent attendance and player support, and we saw a new level of camaraderie among all of the participating players and coaches this year. I heard one mom say, “I feel like it’s all my boys out there!” This was a great return to the event following the pandemic.”
Eight players earned the Spann Outstanding Academic Achievement Award for having a 4.0 GPA or higher.
The award is named after Dick Spann, who was the Lancaster West Rotary president when the Rotary Club became a sponsor of the all-star game in 1979.
The players who received the academic achievement award at the game were Lancaster’s Brayden Fischenich (4.62 GPA), Littlerock’s Andrew Cervantes (4.6), Paraclete’s Nomar Vasquez (4.2), Quartz Hill’s Luke Frozina (4.0) and Rosamond’s Sebastian Mercado (4.5), Richard Rivas (4.4) and Aidan Rakisits (4.3).
The Larry Lake All-Star Game is among the longest running high school baseball all-star games in Southern California.
