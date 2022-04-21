PALMDALE — The Highland baseball team defeated Palmdale 15-1 in a Golden League game at Highland High School on Wednesday.
The Bulldogs improved to 18-6 overall and 10-1 in league.
Senior Shea Lewis helped lead Highland at the plate, going 3-for-3 with two home runs, two runs cored and five RBIs and junior Carter Wood was 3-for-3 with a home run, two runs and three RBIs.
Highland starting pitcher Darren Roberts got the win, giving up one run on two hits in five innings, striking out 10.
Highland sophomore Will Paxton was 2-for-3 with three runs scored, junior Jakob Rodriguez was 2-for-4 with a run and an RBI, sophomore Christian Arreola finished 1-for-1 with two RBIs and sophomore Caleb Montemayor was 1-for-3 with two runs and an RBI.
Nathaniel Melancon and Nicolas Saldana were both 1-for-3 for Palmdale, Julian Preciado scored a run and Zander Fournier drove in a run for the Falcons.
Baseball
Quartz Hil 14, Eastside 4
LANCASTER — The Quartz Hill baseball team remained undefeated in Golden League with a 14-4 win in six innings on Wednesday at Eastside High.
The Royals (18-7, 11-0) rallied from an early 2-0 deficit, taking a 6-2 lead in the fourth before scoring eight runs in the sixth.
Quartz Hill catcher Gus Swaner was 3-for-4 at the plate with two runs, a three-run home run, two doubles and five RBIs.
Quartz Hill’s Chuck Lang had three hits, including a double, two runs and an RBI and Nick Steed finished with two hits, one run and an RBI.
Quartz Hill outhit Eastside 17-8 and the Royals played an error-free game.
Eastside’s Christopher Stanley and Carter Swinson both finished with two hits.
Quartz Hill will host Eastside today.
Knight 12, Littlerock 2
LITTLEROCK — The Knight baseball team beat Littlerock 12-2 in a six-inning Golden League game at Littlerock High on Wednesday.
Knight first baseman Tommy Reyes led the Hawks at the plate, finishing with four hits, going 4-for-4 with two runs, a double and four RBIs.
Knight leadoff batter Anthony Huezo was 3-for-3 with four runs, a home run and two RBIs. Anthony Huezo also threw two scoreless innings of relief, giving up three walks and no hits.
Knight starting pitcher Gabriel Kostorowski gave up two runs on three hits in four innings, striking out three.
Justin Brisco, Alejandro Huezo and Matthew Martinez each had two hits apiece for the Hawks, who outhit the Lobos 16-3. Brisco was 2-for-4 with two runs and two RBIs, Alejandro Huezo was 2-for-3 with two runs and Martinez was 2-for-2 with a run.
Prep Golf
Quartz Hill 244,
Lancaster Baptist 267
PALMDALE — The Quartz Hill golf team sent off its five seniors with a 244-267 victory over Lancaster Baptist on Wednesday in a non-league match at Desert Aire Golf Course.
“Our seniors lost almost half their high school playing opportunities to the crazy COVID rules,” Quartz Hill coach Kevin Mahady said. “We figured they were owed a round together.”
Quartz Hill senior Tanner Klundt had the lowest score of the day with a 38, despite strong winds.
“I felt great,” Klundt said. “One double bogey today, which was my only mistake. But, other than that, I had a great round today.”
He closed out the round with a birdie on hole nine.
“I played it as a par 4,” he said. “I didn’t realize it was a par 5 until after the round.”
Freshman Jonah Grado shot 44 behind Klundt for the Royals followed by seniors Vlad Castillo (50), Ryan Dodson (51), Cole Nehen (61) and Payne Radford (61), whose score was dropped.
“It was a blast,” Klundt said of playing with his classmates. “It’s always great to play with my other seniors, my other friends. It’s just great to play with them one last time.”
Lancaster Baptist senior Sean Reeder shot 49, followed by senior Drew Whitman (50), freshman Kaitlin Acosta (54) and seniors Ben Rodgers (57) and Isaac Ordonez (57). Sophomore Mike AverBeck’s 61 was dropped for the team score.
The Quartz Hill golf team returns to Golden League play today against Knight, Palmdale and Eastside at Crystalaire Country Club.
