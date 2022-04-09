LANCASTER — The Highland baseball team defeated Antelope Valley 25-0 in five innings on a Golden League game on Friday at Antelope Valley High.
Highland senior Shea Lewis led the Bulldogs at the plate by hitting for the cycle, going 4-for-6 with five RBIs and three runs scored.
Highland senior Jason Walker was 4-for-5 with two runs, four RBIs and two doubles, junior Carter Wood was 3-for-5 with three runs, one RBI and two doubles, senior Darren Roberts was 2-for-3 with four runs, two RBI and a triple, sophomore Will Paxton was 2-for-3 with two runs, three RBIs, a double and a triple, sophomore Caleb Montemayor went 2-for-3 with two doubles, sophomore Luke Manzano finished 3-for-4 with two runs and two RBIs and senior Tony Cano was 2-for-3 with two runs and four RBIs.
Paxton got the win on the mound for the Bulldogs, striking out four in three innings and Walker struck out three and gave up one hit in two innings of relief.
Aarron Herrera was 1-for-2 at the plate for the Antelopes..
Quartz Hill 10, Littlerock 0
QUARTZ HILL — The Quartz Hill baseball team defeated Littlerock 10-0 in six innings of a Golden League game at Quartz Hill High School on Friday.
The Royals improved to 14-6 overall and 8-0 in league.
Quartz Hill outhit Littlerock 13-5, but only sophomore Jeffrey Kavanagh finished with multiple hits for the Royals. Kavanagh was 2-for-3 with a run scored.
Quartz Hill seniors Jayden Steinhurst and Issac Gonzalez both hit doubles and scored a run, as the Royals jumped out to a 5-0 lead in the bottom of the first inning.
Quartz Hill junior Logan Reddemann struck out three batters in two innings, giving up one hit and one walk.
Quartz Hill senior reliever Chuck Lang struck out five in three innings, giving up three hits and no walks, while junior Brady Larsen threw one scoreless inning, striking out one and giving up one hit and two walks.
Quartz Hill plays at Hart today in an El Camino Real Tournament game.
Boys Tennis
Lancaster 15, Highland 3
QUARTZ HILL — The Lancaster boys tennis team defeated Highland 15-3 in a Golden League match on Thursday at Quartz Hill High School.
Gabriel Perey swept his three sets at No. 1 singles, 6-1, 6-0, 6-1, for the Eagles (11-1, 10-0), while No. 2 Aaron Meas won three 6-0 sets.
Lancaster’s No. 1 doubles team of Nick Sanchez and Cooper Larson picked up a 6-3, 6-0, 6-1 sweep, while No. 2 Emanuel Rubalcava and Landon Donahue-Black swept 6-0, 6-1, 7-6 (6).
The No. 3 team of Fabio Iqbal and Isaiah Liggins won a 6-4 set before alternates came in for the next two sets, which Lancaster won 6-4, 7-5.
Highland’s Samuel Han recorded a 6-2 victory at No. 1 singles, while No. 2 Manny Coronado won a 6-3 set and No. 3 Jacob Roybal picked up a 6-3 win of his own.
The Eagles play at Palmdale on Tuesday, while the Bulldogs (6-4) play at Quartz Hill.
