Kentucky quarterback Will Levis arrives on the red carpet before the first round of the NFL football draft, Thursday, in Kansas City, Mo.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Will Levis quickly got the call he waited on for 24 hours. Hendon Hooker had to sit around a few more hours to hear his name announced.

After Bryce Young, C.J. Stroud and Anthony Richardson were selected in the first four picks, it took two more rounds for the top five quarterbacks to be off the board in the NFL draft.

