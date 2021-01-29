A growing group of parents organized on social media pleading for the return of youth sports will hold a second series of rallies today throughout California.
The group, stemming from the Facebook group Let Them Play CA, held over 50 smaller rallies on Jan. 15 and supports the safety protocols advocated by the CIF.
The group delivered a letter to Governor Gavin Newsom, urging him to allow youth sports to return.
Although there is not a rally planned in the Antelope Valley, there is one planned in Los Alamitos, at the CIF-Southern Section office, and another in Riverside. Attendees are encouraged to wear school colors, display signs and wear protective masks.
Antelope Valley resident Shelly Shepherd, a mother of three, including a Paraclete High School senior baseball player, is a member of the group and is planning to attend the Los Alamitos rally today, which is scheduled to start at 4 p.m.
“I’ll be honest, the goal of the group is just to show the state of California, the government and the health officials that youth sports can be done safely,” Shepherd said. “They’ve collected data from 40-plus other states across the country that allowed youth sports in the fall and the rates of COVID transmission is so small and there’s a lot of data out there.”
Shepherd said the Facebook group started early in January by two parents in San Diego and has grown to over 50,000 members.
“I had somebody from the Antelope Valley invite me to it about three weeks ago when it first started,” Shepherd said.
Shepherd said she had not heard any discussion from other parents about starting a movement to lobby for youth and high school sports to return.
Shepherd has twins that graduated from Quartz Hill High last year. Veronica did not miss any time with the tennis team, while Patrick had his senior golf season interrupted by the pandemic, in what would have been his fourth year with the team.
Shepherd’s younger son, Trevor, a senior catcher for the Paraclete High baseball team, has played on the varsity team since his sophomore season and has also played soccer at Paraclete.
“CIF has put out guidelines and everything and I would hope that if all the schools would abide by all the rules that they can keep the transmission low,” Shepherd said. “Safety is definitely everyone’s No. 1 concern with this group. The parents in this group are generally passionate. They’re focused on their child’s safety and the thing is in terms of youth sports, the data and science they’ve collected from all these states shows that youth sports can be played safely with minimal risk.
“I would say the other thing they’re focusing on is honestly the reality is that not playing sports is severely damaging our kids’ mental health, into the point of it becoming a crisis. The other thing they are focusing on is the socioeconomic impact of not playing sports.”
Shepherd said the one goal of the group is to have youth sports taken out of the current tier system for the pandemic, because it would make it unlikely for them to be played this calendar year.
Let Them Play backs up its goal with the results of a survey of 1,928 parents on mental health issues.
Let Them Play also cites the responses compiled by the newly created Golden State High School Football Coaches Community, organized by a football coach advocating for the return of high school football.
The Golden State High School Football Coaches Community put together responses from over 150 schools estimating the repercussions on student-athletes due to the postponement of youth sports due to the pandemic.
Shepherd said there are different repercussions for children being unable to participate in sports.
“It’s definitely driven a wedge and it’s worsening for low income and disadvantaged families,” Shepherd said. “A lot of the kids are able to go and a lot of the people in California are leaving the state to play club sports, but a lot of the lower income kids without sports as an alternative, they’re turning to negative outlets.
“That’s been a struggle, I will say that. So many kids use sports as an outlet. I think the thing that is really sad, I talked about the socioeconomic divide, but on the other half of it a lot of the kids, a lot of my kid’s friends, to me, they are our future leaders and we’re crushing them.
“I don’t know exactly how to explain it, but I think the schools are doing an excellent job of virtual teaching. I have so many friends that are teachers and I feel horrible for them, but these kids’ motivational level is very low. It’s hard to motivate them. I think it’s when they see no end in sight, that’s what it is. This has been going on a year. I think everyone keeps thinking ‘Oh, another month,’ but here we are a year later and they see no end in sight.”
Shepherd attended a rally in Santa Clarita on Jan. 15, at the William S. Hart Union High School District headquarters. It was the closest rally to the Antelope Valley.
Shepherd said the rallies had 75 to 100 people participating and fewer are planned today, with seven to eight across the state, to make each rally bigger.
“I know it’s going to be difficult for people, it is a work day,” Shepherd said.
One group will hold a press conference on the steps of the state capital in Sacramento today.
“I just wanted people, mostly in the Antelope Valley, to be aware of the rally and to get our athletes out there and to support it,” Shepherd said. “I’ve been in contact with many coaches in the Antelope Valley through football and basketball, all of the schools, public and private, and hoping to get just a good presence of Antelope Valley athletes out there.”
Shepherd said she has also been in contact with the offices of State Senator Scott Wilk and State Assemblyman Tom Lackey.
Shepherd said she has received replies from both and is hoping they become involved in the effort.
“My rally cry to everyone right now is ‘Please do not give up on the Class of 2021,’” Shepherd said. “They are on the verge of missing three of their eight semesters of their high school experience.”
