Warriors Clippers Basketball

Associated Press

Los Angeles Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard (2) shoots as Golden State Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga defends during the first half on Tuesday in Los Angeles. Leonard scored 33 points in the Clippers’ 134-124 victory.

LOS ANGELES — The Los Angeles Clippers have 22 games remaining to integrate their trade deadline acquisitions. They didn’t waste any time.

Kawhi Leonard scored 33 points, tying his career high with seven 3-pointers, and the Clippers beat the Golden State Warriors 134-124 on Tuesday night to snap a two-game skid.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.