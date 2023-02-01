Clippers Bulls Basketball

Associated Press

The Clippers’ Kawhi Leonard (2) dunks the ball during the second half against the Chicago Bulls, Tuesday, in Chicago. Leonard scored 33 points to lead the Clippers to a 108-103 victory.

CHICAGO — Kawhi Leonard scored 33 points and Norman Powell added 27 to help the Los Angeles Clippers beat the Chicago Bulls 108-103 on Tuesday night.

Paul George added 16 points and 10 rebounds for the Clippers, who’ve won six of seven.

