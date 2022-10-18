Clippers Preview Basketball

Associated Press

Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard dribbles down the court during the first half of a preseason game against the Minnesota Timberwolves, Oct. 9, in Los Angeles. Leonard and Paul George are healthy again heading into their fourth season together, raising the Clippers’ sky-high hopes of winning the franchise’s first championship.

LOS ANGELES — Kawhi Leonard and Paul George are healthy and heading into their fourth season together, giving the Los Angeles Clippers sky-high hopes that they’ll win the franchise’s first championship.

Leonard and George have yet to fully show what they can do together over an entire season, considering COVID-19 forced the NBA into a bubble in 2020 and then both of them got hurt.

