Los Angeles Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard (2) shoots as Dallas Mavericks guard Frank Ntilikina defends during the first half on Tuesday in Los Angeles. Leonard scored a season-high 33 points in the Clippers’ 113-101 victory.

LOS ANGELES — Kawhi Leonard scored a season-high 33 points, Norman Powell added 27 and the Los Angeles Clippers snapped a six-game losing streak Tuesday night with a 113-101 victory over the Dallas Mavericks despite 43 points from Luka Doncic.

It's the fourth time in the past five games Leonard has scored at least 24.

