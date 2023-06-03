LPGA Tour Golf

Associated Press

Minjee Lee (right) sets up her shot off the 18th tee during the first round of the Mizuho Americas Open golf tournament, Thursday, at Liberty National Golf Course in Jersey City, N.J. 

 

 John Minchillo

JERSEY CITY, N.J. — Minjee Lee matched the tournament best with an 8-under 64 for a share of the lead Friday in the LPGA Tour’s weather-delayed Mizuho Americas Open.

Cheyenne Knight had a 68 in the inaugural event to join Lee at 7-under 137 atop the tightly bunched leaderboard that features five top-10 players and promising newcomer Rose Zhang.

