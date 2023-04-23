 Skip to main content
NBA | Western Conference First-Round Playoffs | Game 3: Lakers 111, Grizzlies 101 | LA leads series 2-1

LeBron's Lakers beat Grizzlies, take 2-1 series lead

Grizzlies Lakers Basketball

Associated Press

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (6) shoots as Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (left), forward Xavier Tillman (second from left) and forward Jaren Jackson Jr. defend during the second half in Game 3 of a first-round NBA playoff series on Saturday in Los Angeles.

LOS ANGELES — LeBron James and the Lakers came out in front of this franchise's first sellout playoff crowd in a decade and immediately produced one of the greatest first quarters in team history.

Los Angeles leaped to a 35-9 lead amidst one raucous ovation after another from fans eager for a return to the Lakers' tradition of playoff success.

