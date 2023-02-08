Thunder Lakers Basketball

Associated Press

Lakers forward LeBron James celebrates after scoring to pass Kareem Abdul-Jabbar as the NBA’s all-time leading scorer during the second half against the Oklahoma City Thunder, Tuesday, in Los Angeles. 

LOS ANGELES — LeBron James became the NBA's career scoring leader on a step-back jumper late in the third quarter, passing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's record during his 38-point performance in the Los Angeles Lakers' 133-130 loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder on Tuesday night.

James surpassed the mark held since April 1984 by Abdul-Jabbar, who watched the game from a baseline seat near the Lakers' bench. Abdul-Jabbar then joined a clearly emotional James and NBA Commissioner Adam Silver on the court after the historic basket.

