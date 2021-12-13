Palmdale, CA (93550)

Today

Cloudy with a few showers. High 54F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30%..

Tonight

Mostly cloudy this evening then becoming windy with rain developing after midnight. Low 44F. Winds SSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible.