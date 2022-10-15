Timberwolves Lakers Basketball

Associated Press

The Lakers’ LeBron James (6) drives against the Timberwolves’ Kyle Anderson (5) during first half of an NBA preseason game, Wednesday, in Los Angeles. James is nearing the NBA scoring record.

It was Oct. 29, 2003. LeBron James played his first NBA game. The Cleveland Cavaliers lost to the Sacramento Kings, and James scored 25 points.

That night, there were 2,708 names ahead of him on the NBA’s all-time scoring list.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.