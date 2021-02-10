Palmdale, CA (93550)

Today

Intervals of clouds and sunshine. High 71F. WSW winds at less than 5 mph, increasing to 15 to 25 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Evening clouds will give way to clearing. Low 47F. Winds WSW at 15 to 25 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.