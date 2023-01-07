Hawks Lakers Basketball

Associated Press

Los Angeles Lakers' LeBron James, left, is defended by Atlanta Hawks' De'Andre Hunter during the first half of an NBA basketball game on Friday in Los Angeles.

 Jae C. Hong

LOS ANGELES — LeBron James had 25 points and 10 assists in his return from an illness, Russell Westbrook added 18 points, 11 rebounds and nine assists, and the Los Angeles Lakers beat the Atlanta Hawks 130-114 Friday night for their first four-game winning streak in just under a year.

Kendrick Nunn had 23 points in the highest-scoring performance of his tenure with the injury-depleted Lakers, who never trailed while beating the Hawks for the second time in eight days. Los Angeles won in Atlanta on Dec. 30 with James scoring 47 points on his 38th birthday.

