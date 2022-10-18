Kings Lakers Basketball

Associated Press

Lakers head coach Darvin Ham (left) talks with forward Anthony Davis during the first half of a preseason game against the Kings, Oct. 3, in Los Angeles.

LOS ANGELES — Darvin Ham was still a fringe NBA player during the first two seasons of LeBron James’ career. While James went on to forge the glittery path that’s likely to make him the top scorer in league history this winter, Ham carved out a coaching career that has brought them together with the Los Angeles Lakers just in time for James’ 20th season.

The Lakers hope that Ham’s fresh leadership will produce big results for the 17-time NBA champions, because that’s the most substantial change this franchise has made despite its dismal finish to last season.

