2023 ESPY Awards - Show

Associated Press

Chris Paul (from left), LeBron James and Dwyane Wade do a tribute to Carmelo Anthony at the ESPY awards on Wednesday at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

LOS ANGELES — LeBron James will play another season for the Los Angeles Lakers.

The 38-year-old superstar announced his intentions on stage at The ESPYS on Wednesday night after accepting the record-breaking performance award for becoming the NBA’s career scoring leader.

