Lakers Bulls Basketball

Associated Press

The Lakers’ LeBron James drives to the basket as the Chicago Bulls’ Alex Caruso defends during the first half, Wednesday, in Chicago. James scored 25 points in the Lakers’ 121-110 victory.

CHICAGO — LeBron James wants to build up his stamina, and there are a couple more little things he is working on.

“I think by the end of the road trip I should be pretty good,” he said.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.