Lakers Clippers Basketball

Associated Press

Clippers guard Paul George (center) goes after a loose ball along with Lakers guard Patrick Beverley (left) and forward Anthony Davis during the first half on  Wednesday in Los Angeles.

LOS ANGELES — LeBron James scored 30 points before leaving the court with pain in his left leg late in the Los Angeles Lakers' 114-101 loss to the Los Angeles Clippers on Wednesday night.

James felt discomfort in his leg and groin shortly after he backed down Paul George to draw a foul in the paint with less than five minutes to play. James had sat out Monday's game at Utah to rest the persistent pain in his left foot, but he was having one of his best games of the season before his latest physical setback.

