Rockets Lakers Basketball

Associated Press

The Lakers’ LeBron James (front right) drives to the basket under pressure by the Rockets’ Alperen Sengun (28) during the first half, Monday, in Los Angeles. James scored 48 in the Lakers’ 140-132 win.

 

 Jae C. Hong

LOS ANGELES — LeBron James had a season-high 48 points, nine assists and eight rebounds in his third 40-point performance since turning 38 less than three weeks ago, and the Los Angeles Lakers snapped a three-game skid with a 140-132 victory over the Houston Rockets on Monday night.

Russell Westbrook scored 24 for the Lakers, who never pulled away in another poor defensive game, but also set a franchise record by committing just two turnovers.

