Learning From Hamlin Football

Associated Press

Buffalo Bills head athletic trainer Nate Breske (left) and associate head athletic trainer Denny Kellington described their experience when Damar Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest during an NFL game in January, during a panel discussion at the National Athletic Trainers’ Association meeting on Thursday in Indianapolis.

INDIANAPOLIS — When Buffalo Bills trainers Nate Breske and Denny Kellington rushed onto the field following Damar Hamlin’s collapse in January, they stuck to the plan — right down to positioning Hamlin’s teammates to shield the television cameras.

Their quick actions saved Hamlin’s life. Now they’re trying save others.

