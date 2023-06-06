CONCACAF Leon LAFC Soccer

Associated Press

LAFC defender Jesús Murillo (3) challenges León midfielder Lucas Di Yorio (right) for the ball during the first half in the second leg of a CONCACAF championship final on Sunday in Los Angeles.

 Marcio Jose Sanchez

LOS ANGELES — Lucas Di Yorio scored in the first half, and Club León secured its first CONCACAF Champions League title with a 1-0 victory over Los Angeles FC on Sunday night.

León won 3-1 on aggregate after winning the first leg of the final 2-1 in Mexico on Wednesday night. The Liga MX club thrilled its thousands of traveling supporters with another winning effort at LAFC’s daunting BMO Stadium, highlighted by Di Yorio’s goal in the 20th minute.

