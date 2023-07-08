WNBA Flying Commercial

Associated Press

Players and staff of the New York Liberty WNBA basketball team wait to board buses at Harry Reid International Airport on June 28 in Las Vegas.

 

 John Locher

Breanna Stewart knew where she wanted to go. Someone was in her way. During games, that’s not a problem for the WNBA MVP. While boarding a commercial flight, it’s a bit trickier.

On a recent connecting flight carrying the New York Liberty from Atlanta to Las Vegas, Stewart had to ask a man in the aisle seat to get up briefly so she could contort her 6-foot-4 frame through the row before settling in her window seat as the passengers in line behind her patiently waited. The man politely complied, perhaps unaware that one of the best players in the women’s game would be sharing his overhead bin space for the next four hours.

