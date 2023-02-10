NFL Disability Lawsuit Football

Associated Press

Browns running back Willis McGahee is helped from the field after getting injured against the Patriots on Dec. 8, 2013, in Foxborough, Mass. Ten retired NFL players, including McGahee, accused the league of lies, bad faith and flagrant violations of federal law in denying disability benefits in a potential class action lawsuit filed Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023, in Baltimore.

 

 Steven Senne

Ten retired NFL players are accusing the league of lies, bad faith and flagrant violations of federal law in denying disability benefits in a potential class-action lawsuit filed Thursday in Baltimore.

The men said they left the game with lingering physical or cognitive injuries that make their daily lives difficult if not excruciating. They also said they are not alone.

