Jaguars Chargers Football

Associated Press

Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (left) passes while pressured by Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Josh Allen during the second half, Sunday, in Inglewood. The Chargers lost 38-10.

INGLEWOOD — Trevor Lawrence and the Jacksonville Jaguars not only snapped an 18-game road losing streak, they made a statement with a dominant second half that showed they might be shedding their tag as one of the league’s worst franchises.

Lawrence threw for 262 yards and three touchdowns Sunday in a 38-10 blowout of ailing Justin Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers.

