Jaguars Jets Football

Associated Press

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) passes against the New York Jets during the second quarter, Thursday, in East Rutherford, N.J. The Jaguars won 19-3.

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — Trevor Lawrence was in a celebratory mood, decked out in an ugly Christmas sweater while acknowledging it wasn’t exactly the prettiest performance he and his Jacksonville Jaguars have had during their playoff surge.

It was plenty good enough, though. The Jags’ 19-3 victory over an embarrassed Zach Wilson and the slumping New York Jets on a rainy, windy Thursday night has them in control of their postseason destiny.

