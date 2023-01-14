Chargers Broncos Football

Associated Press

Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) passes against the Denver Broncos, Sunday, in Denver. Herbert and the Chargers play against Trevor Lawrence and the Jaguars in the AFC wildcard round today.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Trevor Lawrence feels as if he’s been in the playoffs the past two months.

Lawrence and the Jacksonville Jaguars were 3-7 and four games behind division-leading Tennessee in late November. It was clear they needed to find ways to start winning close games.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.