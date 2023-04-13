Bulls Raptors Basketball

The Canadian Press via AP

Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine (8) scores past Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes (4) during the first half of an NBA play-in tournament game on Wednesday in Toronto. The Bulls won 109-105 to advance to play Miami in another play-in game on Friday.

TORONTO — Zach LaVine scored 39 points, DeMar DeRozan had 23 against his former team and the Chicago Bulls overcame a 19-point deficit to beat the Toronto Raptors 109-105 in a play-in tournament game Wednesday night.

Nikola Vucevic had 14 points and 13 rebounds for the Bulls, who trailed 66-47 in the third quarter before LaVine carried them back. He scored 17 points in the third as Chicago cut the gap to nine, then added 13 more in the fourth to help the Bulls advance.

