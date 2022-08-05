Britain Commonwealth Games Diving

Associated Press

England’s Jack Laugher holds up his gold medal after the winning the men’s 1m springboard final during the Commonwealth Games, Thursday, at Sandwell Aquatics Centre, Birmingham, England.

BIRMINGHAM, England — English diver Jack Laugher extended his dominance in the one-meter springboard event Thursday to take a third straight gold at the Commonwealth Games.

The 27-year-old Laugher, who was England’s flag bearer at the opening ceremony last week, continued a run that also included gold in Glasgow in 2014 and on Australia’s Gold Coast four years ago.

