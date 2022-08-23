Brewers Dodgers Baseball

Associated Press

Los Angeles Dodgers left fielder Chris Taylor (3) falls into the stands while catching a foul ball hit by the Milwaukee Brewers’ Omar Narvaez during the fifth inning, Monday, in Los Angeles. The Dodgers lost 4-0.

LOS ANGELES — Eric Lauer and four Milwaukee relievers combined to hand Los Angeles its first shutout of the season at Dodger Stadium, pitching the Brewers to a 4-0 win Monday night.

The Dodgers, with the best record in baseball and the highest-scoring team in the majors, had their nine-game home winning streak snapped. Los Angeles was blanked for the sixth time overall this season after completing a weekend sweep of Miami with 19 runs and 34 hits in a three-game series.

