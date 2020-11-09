LOS ANGELES — Jorge Villafana scored in the 90th minute, and the Portland Timbers played to a 1-1 draw against LAFC on Sunday as both teams wrapped up the regular season bound for the playoffs.
LAFC’s Diego Rossi claimed the league’s Golden Boot with 14 goals in the coronavirus-shortened season. He had a chance to up his final total against the Timbers, but he hit the post twice.
LAFC (9-8-5) finished seventh in the Western Conference standings and will visit Minnesota United in the opening round of the playoffs.
The Timbers (11-6-6) finished third and will host FC Dallas.
The Timbers headed into Decision Day vying for the top spot in the West with the Seattle Sounders and Sporting Kansas City. Portland (11-6-6) was atop the table but dropped with a 1-0 loss to Colorado on Wednesday.
Carlos Vela made his first start since Aug. 22 and scored on a rebound goal in the fifth minute. Vela was working his way back from an MCL injury.
Portland’s best chance before Villafana’s header came in the 80th minute, when Diego Valeri was unmarked in the box, but his shot was stopped by LAFC goalkeeper Kenneth Vermeer.
It was Villafana’s first goal in five years.
The Timbers were again without forward Jeremy Ebobisse, who has missed five matches following a concussion. Portland was also without dependable midfielder Diego Chara because of yellow card accumulation.
The Timbers won the MLS is Back tournament this summer in Florida.
Whitecaps 3, Galaxy 0
PORTLAND, Ore. — Fredy Montero scored twice and the Vancouver Whitecaps wrapped up the season with a 3-0 victory over the LA Galaxy on Sunday.
Both teams went into the match already eliminated from the playoffs.
Vancouver (9-14-0) had an especially tough season. Because of travel restrictions, the Whitecaps had to play “home” games at Portland’s Providence Park, home of the Timbers.
Then MLS adjusted the standings to reflect points per game, rather than total points, to even the field because teams missed games because of positive COVID-19 results. As a result, the Whitecaps finished just outside the playoff picture in ninth place.
Looking to finish on a high note, the Whitecaps took the early lead on Lucas Cavallini’s goal in the 24th minute. Montero added a second goal in the 43rd and closed out scoring with another in stoppage time.
The Galaxy were hurt in the 41st minute when Julian Araujo was sent off with a red card, putting Los Angeles down a player for the rest of the way.
The Galaxy wrap up the season 6-12-4.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.