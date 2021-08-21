LITTLEROCK — Littlerock head coach Joe Carnevali said that in the past if the Lobos had gotten down in a game they would have probably “crawled in a hole and stopped fighting.”
But when Rosamond struck first in the game against the host Lobos, Littlerock weathered the storm and “kept fighting.”
It was a defensive battle to open the season, but the Lobos finished strong and it was their defense in the end that kept the Roadrunners out of the end zone as they held on for a 14-6 victory Friday night at Littlerock High School.
“What I’m most proud of is in the past Littlerock would have just fallen down,” Carnevali said. “But tonight, no matter what the mistake, they kept fighting.”
With the score tied 6-6, Littlerock (1-0), in what proved to be the game-winning drive, moved the ball down to the Rosamond 46-yard line following an 18-yard punt return by Peter Zamudio.
The Lobos moved the ball to the 26-yard line. On the ensuing play, Zamudio broke a couple of tackles and danced his way into the end zone for a 26-yard score, which broke the tie. The 2-point conversion by Zamudio gave the Lobos a 14-6 lead.
“We still need to clean up some little mistakes,” said Zamudio. “We just need to stay disciplined, and the points will come. I thought the defense played really well. We were able to keep them locked down. This is a big win for us because we have high expectations.”
Zamudio was Mr. Do-It-All on offense for Littlerock as he totaled 168 yards (84 passing and 84 rushing). He also accounted for both Lobos scores, the 26-yard run and he threw a strike down the middle into the hands of Arnulfo Arana in the first quarter which tied the score, 6-6.
Rosamond (0-1) struck first in the first quarter using a methodical 10-play, 55-yard drive, that was capped by an Isaias Cibrian 8-yard touchdown scamper. Following the missed 2-point conversion, the Roadrunners led 6-0.
Littlerock’s victory spoiled the coaching debut of Rosamond’s Alex Roy.
“I think for these kids not playing for 18 months played a toll on them,” the first-year head coach said. “We have a new system that we’re getting used to and they’re buying in. I think there were a little first-game jitters. We’re rebuilding and it’s going to take time. There were times we just shot ourselves in the foot.”
It wasn’t as if the Roadrunners didn’t have their chances.
Late in the second quarter, Rosamond drove the ball inside the 3-yard line, however, it missed a 22-yard field goal right before the half to preserve the tie.
Midway through the fourth quarter and trailing 14-6, the Roadrunners drove all the way to the 1-yard line. But penalties and a sack moved the ball in the opposite direction to help the Lobos keep the lead.
“Our defense really stepped up. The unit is our most experienced group of guys,” Carnevali said. “I’m excited for the win, but I want more for the kids. I expect more out of these guys and they expect more out of themselves.”
