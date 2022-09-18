South Alabama UCLA Football

Associated Press

UCLA linebacker JonJon Vaughns (21) celebrates with UCLA defensive back John Humphrey (6) after intercepting the ball during the first half of an NCAA college football game against South Alabama in Pasadena on Saturday.

 Ashley Landis

PASADENA — Chip Kelly prepared UCLA squad leading up to Saturday’s game against South Alabama to expect a trick play when they least expected it.

The Bruins were ready though, which allowed them to escape with a 32-31 victory at the Rose Bowl after Nicholas Barr-Mira’s 24-yard field goal on the final play of the game.

