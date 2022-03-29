Last-second offer

PALMDALE — The COVID-19 pandemic interrupted the recruiting process for Palmdale football player Anthony Woods.
The senior was receiving interest from all around the country as a sophomore, but when the world came to a stop in spring 2020, so did recruiting.
“Right now, recruiting is very difficult,” Palmdale coach Eric Nickols said. “Anthony was being highly recruited as a sophomore. March (2020), when they kicked us off campus, it all kind of fell apart. Coaches that were calling regularly about him, stopped calling. Coaches stopped recruiting on the road. I’d get coaches in our office saying the offer they thought they had for Anthony went to an extra year for one of their players. Or, coaches are recruiting out of the transfer portal instead of looking at high school guys like Anthony.”
Despite a solid senior campaign, Woods’ offers were limited. He thought he might sign with Dixie State, an NAIA college in St. George, Utah.
But, three weeks before the Feb. 2 National Signing Day, Woods got another offer from the University of Idaho, which is now an NCAA Division 1 Football Championship Subdivision program.
Woods said he liked the football program and the education he would get there and signed his National Letter of Intent to play for the Vandals on Feb. 2 in front of friends, family, coaches, teammates and faculty in the Palmdale High School cafeteria.
“It feels good,” he said. “I didn’t even think I was going to have the opportunity because of COVID.”
Woods was able to take a visit to Idaho before his decision.
“It snows out there a lot, but that’s the only thing,” he said about the school.
The Vandals do have an indoor stadium, so the snow might not be too much of a problem for the running back.
Woods rushed for 1,583 yards and 24 touchdowns in his senior campaign with the Falcons, averaging 158 yards per game. He was named the Golden League Back of the Year and helped Palmdale reach the CIF-Southern Section Division 10 semifinals.
“I felt like I played good,” Woods said. “I felt like I would have had more yards if I had the extra two games.”
The Falcons had two games canceled because of COVID-19 protocols.
The Vandals are happy they found Woods.
“We are excited to welcome Anthony Woods. … Anthony brings the juice,” Idaho special teams coordinator and running backs coach Thomas Ford said in a signing day video. “This guy is a breakaway threat every time he touches the football. Natural feel for the end zone. This guy is going to be scoring a lot of touchdowns in the Kibbie Dome. Welcome, Anthony, to the Vandal family.”
Off the field, school is also important to Woods, who maintains a 3.4 and above grade-point average. He plans on studying business or aircraft engineering at Idaho.
“It was super important,” he said about his education. “That was the only thing that would’ve held me back from getting an offer.”
That’s also one of the things Nickols is most proud of about Woods.
“Early in his career here as a freshman, we knew he had something special,” Nickols said. “I’m very proud of the fact that for four years, through the COVID pandemic, through the maturation process of coming from a freshman to a senior, that he was able to focus in the classroom, maintain his grades, excel in the classroom and have the ability to actually accept a scholarship grade-wise.”
Nickols is also proud of how Woods kept the faith throughout the recruiting process.
“The fact that he remained positive, he kept grinding, kept focusing on his grades, kept hitting the weights and was handling his business, I’m very proud of him that he was able to sign a scholarship through this whole process,” he said. “It says a lot about his support, family, the people around him that have helped and guided him, especially Kristen Woods, his mother, who has just been there the whole time helping him. Dad is very positive, so the family has had a huge role in keeping him guided and going down the right path.”
Woods was born prematurely, so his athletic talent and getting a scholarship to play football at the collegiate level has been a big accomplishment to his family.
He said he’s also grateful for his family’s support.
“I want to thank my mom and dad, my family and my coaches for helping me on this journey,” Woods said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.