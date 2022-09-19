WNBA Finals Basketball

Associated Press

The Las Vegas Aces’ A’ja Wilson (center) holds up the championship trophy, while Chelsea Gray (center right) holds the Most Valuable Player trophy as they celebrate their 3-1 series win with teammates in the WNBA Finals against the Connecticut Sun, Sunday, in Uncasville, Conn.

UNCASVILLE, Conn. — Las Vegas never had a professional sports champion — until Sunday.

Chelsea Gray scored 20 points to lead the Las Vegas Aces to their first WNBA title, and the city’s first pro title, in a 78-71 road win over the Connecticut Sun in Game 4.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.