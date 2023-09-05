NASCAR Darlington Auto Racing

Associated Press

Kyle Larson celebrates in Victory Lane after winning a NASCAR Cup Series playoff race at Darlington Raceway, Sunday, in Darlington, S.C. It was his first career victory at Darlington.

 Matt Kelley

DARLINGTON, S.C. — Kyle Larson had led plenty of laps around Darlington through the years, just not the last one. He finally accomplished that Sunday with victory at the Southern 500.

Larson, the 2021 Cup Series champion, came into this event having been in front for 715 career laps at the track "Too Tough To Tame" without taking the checkered flag.

