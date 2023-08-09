Larane is back-to-back Player of Year

The Knight boys basketball team won the Golden League title for the third straight season, so it was only fitting that senior team captain Malik Larane won Golden League Player of the Year honors for back-to-back seasons.
Larane is the 2022-23 Player of the Year after also winning the honor his junior season.
He led the Hawks with 20.5 points and 7.4 rebounds per game. He shot 53.8% from the field and 39.9% in 3-pointers.
Larane also broke the school record for most 3-pointers made in a half with 10.
He was joined on the first team by teammates senior Darius Freeman, senior Corion “CJ” Hubbard and sophomore Da’vian Brooks.
Freeman scored 13.2 points with four rebounds and 5.4 assists per game, while Hubbard added 9.3 points and three rebounds per game and Brooks posted 8.2 points and 4.3 rebounds per game.
Quartz Hill, which handed Knight its lone league loss, had three players honored on the first team in junior Jaidyn Norman and seniors Houston Brown-Stokes and Tyler Ervin.
Norman led the Royals with 15.6 points, 4.3 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 1.8 steals per game, while Brown-Stokes recorded 8.1 points, 6.7 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 1.5 steals per game and Ervin posted 7.5 points, 5.5 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game.
Third-place Eastside and fourth-place Littlerock each had two representatives on the first team. Eastside seniors Amir Johnson and Makael Carter were honored, along with Littlerock juniors William Young Jr. and Sean Morgan.
Johnson led the Lions with 16.3 points, eight rebounds, 3.1 assists and 3.6 steals per game, while Carter added 13.9 points, 2.9 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 1.6 steals per game.
Littlerock’s Young and Morgan helped the Lobos reach the semifinals for the first time in school history and win their first state playoff game.
Young led the Lobos with 21.4 points per game and averaged 5.2 rebounds, four assists and 2.9 steals per game. Morgan recorded 13.1 points, 9.5 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 1.3 steals per game.
Palmdale senior David Harper was also named to the first team after leading the Golden League in points per game with 28.7. He added 7.2 rebounds, 2.4 steals, two blocks per game.
Antelope Valley junior Kiwan Sims Jr. was another first-teamer who averaged 15.1 points per game.
Rounding out the first team are Highland seniors Ben Estrada and Devin Gully and Lancaster senior Ryan Calimlim.
Honorable mentions went to Knight junior Darren Harper, Eastside senior Camarie Medley, Quartz Hill senior Isaac Valle, Littlerock senior Omari Penn, Highland sophomore Jerald Varela, Palmdale junior Jamari Owens, Lancaster senior Jaylen Edwards and Antelope Valley senior Dewayne Wall.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.