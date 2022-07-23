France Cycling Tour de France

France’s Christophe Laporte celebrates as he crosses the finish line to win the 19th stage of the Tour de France, Friday, in Cahors, France. He broke France’s stage winner drought.

CAHORS, France — Christophe Laporte ended the host’s drought of stage winners when he surged out of the peloton in the finale of the 19th stage and claimed his maiden win on the Tour de France on Friday.

Just two days before the race ends in Paris, Laporte spared the blushes for French riders who had not tasted a victory all month. Only twice in race history has France not produced a stage winner, in 1926 and 1999.

