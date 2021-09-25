LANCASTER — The revitalized Lancaster football team routed Littlerock 52-6 on Friday night to start Golden League play 2-0 for the first time since going 3-0 in 2006.
The Eagles have won their third straight game for the first time since 2007. They broke a 17-game losing streak with a 59-12 win at Vasquez on Sept. 10 and followed it up with a shocking come-from-behind 63-62 win over Quartz Hill last week.
Lancaster, which improved to 3-2 overall, will look to continue its winning ways at Knight on Thursday.
Littlerock (2-3, 0-2 GL) will play host to Palmdale next Friday.
Highland 41, Eastside 0
LANCASTER — After a slow first half, the Highland football team broke the game open with a 27 points in the third quarter in a 41-0 rout at Eastside on Friday night.
The Bulldogs (3-2, 2-0 GL) went into halftime with a 14-0 lead, scoring a touchdown in each of the first two quarters.
Highland benefitted from three fumble recoveries to run away with the game.
The Bulldogs will host Antelope Valley (1-1 GL) next Friday.
The Lions (2-3, 0-2 GL) were shut out for the second straight week after losing to Antelope Valley 15-0 last week. Eastside will host Quartz Hill next Friday.
Quartz Hill 32, Knight 18
QUARTZ HILL — The Quartz Hill football team rebounded from an ugly loss to Lancaster last week with a 32-18 victory over Knight on Friday.
The Royals trailed 18-12 heading into the fourth quarter, but scored 20 points and held the Hawks to none in the final frame to pick up their first victory of the season.
The game was tied at 12 before Knight went ahead with six points in the third quarter.
Quartz Hill (1-2, 1-1 GL), which had two non-league games canceled due to COVID, will travel to Eastside next Friday.
Knight (1-3, 0-1 GL) was playing in its first Golden League game after its opener against Palmdale was canceled due to COVID. The Hawks will play host to Lancaster on Thursday.
Paraclete 42, Castaic 7
LANCASTER — The Paraclete football team scored all of its points in the first half and cruised to a 42-7 victory over Castaic at Antelope Valley College on Friday.
Paraclete quarterback Ryder Edwards threw three touchdown passes in the second quarter alone to help the Spirits pull away early.
Edwards threw two touchdown passes of 10 and 22 yards to Isaiah Solis and a 19-yard score to Treyshun Hurry.
Tyler Neal also had two rushing touchdowns of 4 and 26 yards for Paraclete, while Kai Brown got the scoring started on a 22-yard touchdown run in the first quarter.
Paraclete kicker Richard Diaz went 6-for-6 on PATs.
The Spirits led 42-0 at halftime. Castaic scored their touchdown in the third quarter.
Paraclete is now 4-2 on the season and will travel to Westlake next Friday.
Hesperia Christian 48, Lancaster Baptist 7
LANCASTER — The Lancaster Baptist football fell to Hesperia Christian 48-7 at home on Friday night.
“Tough game,” Lancaster Baptist coach John Alvarez said. “They’re a bigger, more physical team than we are right now. You want your boys to learn from it — this is what we’re striving to be, this is what we’re practicing to become.”
Quarterback Wyatt Langley threw a 12-yard touchdown pass to Fil De Paula Rosa for the Eagles’ lone score.
Lancaster Baptist, now 2-2 on the season, will travel to Calvary Baptist on Oct. 2.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.