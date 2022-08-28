LANCASTER — The Lancaster girls volleyball team won its inaugural Lancaster Lady Eagles Ready to Play Varsity Tournament on Saturday, defeating Pasadena in the championship match at Lancaster High School.
Lancaster lost the first of the best-of-three match to Pasadena before rallying in the next two sets for a 20-25, 25-18, 15-9 victory.
The Eagles defeated Antelope Valley in two sets in the semifinals, while Pasadena beat Liberty in two sets in the semis.
Pasadena had finished first in pool play, Lancaster was second, Antelope Valley placed third and Liberty was fourth.
Lancaster and Antelope Valley will begin Golden League play next week.
The Lancaster boys volleyball team helped run the four-team tournament.
“It was an exciting day at Lancaster High School,” Lancaster boys volleyball coach Alfredo Garcia said. “It was a great job by our girls team.”
CANYON COUNTRY — The Lancaster Baptist football team won its season opener, 37-24 over Santa Clarita Christian on Saturday night at Canyon High.
Lancaster Baptist senior Filipe DePaula Rosa led the Eagles with four rushing touchdowns and Daniel Flores added one rushing touchdown and a field goal.
CALABASAS — The Eastside football team won its season opener on Friday, 35-14 at Viewpoint High School.
Derrick Shannon rushed for three touchdowns for the Lions.
Keyron Scott and Quentrel Allen both rushed for one touchdown apiece for Eastside.
Michael Gomez recovered a strip fumble for the Eastside defense and Jaquan Augstine had an interception for the Lions.
The Eastside defense had four sacks.
