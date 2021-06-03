ACTON — The Vasquez and Lancaster softball teams battled for eight innings in the first round of the CIF-Southern Section Division 6 playoffs on Wednesday afternoon.
It was an emotional rollercoaster for both teams as the Mustangs thought they had won in the bottom of the seventh, but instead had to play an eighth inning where the Eagles scored three runs, including a clutch, two-run home run by Miranda Rodriguez, and won 6-3.
“I’m extremely proud,” Lancaster coach Kendel Zinn said. “Every single one of those girls did something to make their team win. It wasn’t just one player out there. They fought hard. … They had a lot of calls going against them, but I told them you’ve got to be mentally strong.”
The game was tied at 3-all heading into the seventh inning.
Vasquez (13-8) took some momentum into the bottom of the frame after shutting down Lancaster (12-6) with two defensive plays in the top of the seventh.
A popup behind home plate was caught by Mustangs catcher Carmen Martinez, who was knocked into by a teammate and still held on to the ball as she got up from the ground for the second out. Second baseman Haley Rudd reached up with her gloved hand to snag a line drive for the third out.
“They had so much heart,” Vasquez coach Nicole Salsedo said.
In the bottom of the seventh, Rudd reached on an error with two outs and ran to third on a two-base error in the outfield, bringing up senior left fielder Amy Johnson, who drove in all three of the Mustangs’ previous runs.
Johnson ducked and fell to the ground on a ball inside that flew to the backstop, bringing in Rudd to score what Vasquez thought was the winning run.
As the Mustangs celebrated, the umpire approached and informed the team that the ball was dead after hitting Johnson, making Rudd return to third and putting Johnson on first.
“I don’t think so,” Johnson answered when asked if she got hit by the pitch. “I can’t be for sure, I don’t know. I didn’t feel anything, I think that’s a tough call.”
The inning ended as the next batter popped up on the infield and Lancaster shortstop Kylie Zinn dove to make the catch.
“It’s frustrating,” said Salsedo, who was told by the plate umpire that he didn’t see the hit-by-pitch play that well so he couldn’t overrule it. “There’s nothing you can do. It’s not the way you want to go out.”
The Eagles took full advantage of their new life in the game.
With the international tiebreaker rule in effect, Kylie Zinn started the top of the eighth on second base.
Rodriguez then sent a 2-1 pitch over the left-field fence for a two-run home run to give the Eagles 5-3 lead.
“It was pretty exciting,” Rodriguez said. “I knew that as a senior, this at-bat had to count no matter what — as my last at-bat or going into more extra innings. It felt good. Off the bat, I knew it was gone.”
Vasquez pitcher Sarah Hammonds got the next two batters out via line out to first base and strikeout, but Lancaster’s Ayleena Espana reached on a two-out single, stole second and went to third on a wild pitch.
Vangilees Chambers then hit a 2-2 pitch for a bloop single to left field, bringing home Espana to make it 6-3.
“I’m proud, we fought back and we didn’t back down and we kept pushing,” Rodriguez said. “This was a great game, both sides.”
In the bottom half of the frame, the Lancaster defense held strong erasing the runner on second on a popup double play started by Kylie Zinn, who knocked down several other balls throughout the game.
“Fantastic defense from her,” Kendel Zinn said. “Shortstop isn’t even her position, she’s a left fielder. We didn’t have a shortstop and she took it on. … I’m proud of her.”
The Mustangs stayed alive with back-to-back singles by Hartley Lundquist and Valerie Romero, but the final batter popped up to end the game.
The rest of the game was a pitchers’ duel as both hurlers were able to get out of jams and keep the scoring low.
The Mustangs outhit the Eagles 13-9. Lancaster loaded the bases with no outs in the top of the fourth inning and came away with two runs to take a 3-2 lead.
Vasquez loaded the bases in the bottom of the frame and came away with no runs as Lancaster freshman pitcher Rhiannon Rubio struck out the side.
“The best part about Rhi is she doesn’t let that affect her,” Kendel Zinn said. “She’s just like, ‘OK, my job is to pitch and I pitch,’ and she nails it.”
Rubio finished with 15 strikeouts in the game, getting most of them at key moments. She allowed three runs on 13 hits with three walks and one hit batter.
“Rhi’s been amazing all season,” Kendel Zinn said. “I think she’s probably over 75 strikeouts for the season. She’s just been on it. She’s the youngest one on the team, but she owns that circle. I couldn’t be prouder.”
Of the nine hits Hammonds allowed to the Mustangs, three came in the eighth inning. She allowed six runs, one being the inherited tiebreak runner, walked four, hit one and struck out six. She now is second place in the Vasquez history book for strikeouts in a season with 109. The top spot is 135 strikeouts.
“She did awesome,” Salsedo said.
Johnson was 3-for-3 with three RBIs for Vasquez. She was glad she could end her softball career on that note.
“I haven’t been hitting the best these past couple of weeks, so honestly, I could cry,” Johnson said.
Destiny Blane was 2-for-5 with two infield singles for Vasquez, while Lundquist was also 2-for-5 with a bunt single and a stolen base, Rudd finished 2-for-4 with two runs and two stolen bases, Hammonds hit a single and stole second and Martinez hit a bloop single and her pinch runner Madelynn Blane scored a run. Leannie Lopez also hit a bunt single and laid out for catch in right field to end the fourth inning and save two runs.
“Our team has had a lot of ups and downs and we played our butts off today,” Johnson said. “I’m proud of how we went out. I’m proud of how the game was, that sucks, but I think we played a hell of a game.”
Miranda Brooks was the only Eagle to have two hits, finishing 2-for-4 with a double and a run. Jayda Williams was 1-for-4 with two stolen bases and an RBI. She scored the first run on a double steal when the Mustangs threw to second base.
Espana finished 1-for-2 with two walks and four stolen bases for the Eagles, who were aggressive on the basepaths throughout the contest.
Lancaster’s Alex Cabral was 1-for-2, while Kylie Zinn finished 1-for-4 with a run and a stolen base and Jada Storey hit an RBI single to tie the game in the fourth inning.
The Eagles advance to the second round of the playoffs on Saturday where they will take on the winner of Thursday’s game between Twentynine Palms and Edgewood. The team will be missing two players for various reasons.
“I pulled up a JV player to give us a cushion with 10 (players), but if they do what they did here, then it should be good,” Kendel Zinn said.
The Mustangs have a young team with three freshmen and two sophomores in their starting lineup, but are losing seniors Blane, Hammonds, Martinez, Johnson, Taylor Gregory and Aliciana Osoria.
“I’m going to miss playing with them,” Johnson said of her team, adding that she’s not going to play in college. “This sport, with a team you grow such a close bond. I’m going to miss that competitiveness and encouraging other girls.”
