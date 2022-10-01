 Skip to main content
HS Football | Golden League: Lancaster 44, Littlerock 0

Lancaster uses strong 2nd to overpower Lobos

LITTLEROCK — The offense for the Lancaster football team took a while to click on Friday night, but once it did the Eagles lit up the scoreboard.

The Eagles went scoreless in the opening quarter, but had five touchdowns in the second quarter in a 44-0 Golden League victory at Littlerock High School.

