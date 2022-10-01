Lancaster uses strong 2nd to overpower Lobos

LITTLEROCK — The offense for the Lancaster football team took a while to click on Friday night, but once it did the Eagles lit up the scoreboard.
The Eagles went scoreless in the opening quarter, but had five touchdowns in the second quarter in a 44-0 Golden League victory at Littlerock High School.
Lancaster improves to 2-1 in league and 2-4 overall, while Littlerock falls to 0-3 in league and 1-5 overall.
“I feel like we could have played better, honestly,” Lancaster senior Cedric SaMarion said. “We still look sloppy. We still have mistakes. Just get more serious in practice.
“It’s always good to have a win after losing like we did last week, to get the confidence of the team back up.”
Four different Lancaster players scored touchdowns in the 36-point quarter, as the Eagles finished with 291 yards in total offense in the first half.
The Lancaster defense held the Littlerock offense to 84 total yards. The Eagles finished with 376 yards in total offense to 153 by the Lobos.
Lancaster turned the ball over on a fumble on its opening possession, but recovered on its second drive.
SaMarion threw a 57-yard touchdown pass to junior Chowlyn Hughes on the seventh play of a 91-yard drive, on the first play of the second quarter.
SaMarion completed 5-of-10 passes for 173 yards. He finished 6-for-12 for 184 yards.
SaMarion threw a 36-yard touchdown pass to Hughes with 15 seconds remaining in the quarter to cap the scoring for the Eagles.
Hughes caught five passes for 196 yards.
Lancaster junior Zyler Lane returned a punt 75 yards for a touchdown on the Lobos’ first punt of the second quarter.
SaMarion scored on an 82-yard run on the Eagles’ second possession in the quarter.
SaMarion threw an interception on the Eagles’ next possession, picked off at midfield by Littlerock freshman Adrian Valencia.
But after SaMarion threw a 54-yard pass to Hughes to put the Eagles at the 1-yard line on the next drive, Lancaster senior Quantay Bland scored on a 1-yard run.
Littlerock fumbled the ensuing kickoff, giving the Eagles the ball at the Littlerock 42-yard line with 45 seconds remaining and the Eagles capitalized.
“It’s always great to get a win, but we just left too much out there,” Lancaster coach Brandon Rivers said. “We still see a lot of room for improvement. We still have a long way to go. But it’s always good to come out here and play strong.
“Defensively, we looked good. We were flying around. I liked the effort we established. Offensively, we still have a lot of things to fix.”
Lancaster had four turnovers in the game.
Lancaster turned the ball over on fumbles on its first two possessions in the second half, but scored on defense on Littlerock’s second drive, early in the fourth quarter.
Lancaster senior Werner Moreira returned an interception 25 yards for a touchdown to cap the scoring for the Eagles.
Lancaster junior Zyler Lane had an 85-yard interception return for a touchdown negated by a penalty late in the fourth quarter.
Lancaster sophomore Armani Cortez finished the game with a sack on the final play.
“Bottom line is you’ve got to understand that life is tough and how do you respond to it,” Littlerock coach Joe Carnevali said. “They did a lot better tonight versus how they played against Highland, so they came out and they fought. They’ve got to learn to stop letting those simple mistakes wear on them. They’ve got to learn how to fight through those mistakes. Like in life, life is tough, if you don’t know how to fight through those mistakes, life will always be tough.”
Littlerock quarterback Cohen Spruce completed 10-of-25 passes for 100 yards and rushed for a team-high 26 yards.
Valencia also recovered a fumble and caught two passes for the Lobos.
“I have never as a head coach or a coordinator ever played a freshman on varsity,” Carnevali said of Valencia. “This kid hadn’t even played youth football.”
Lancaster defeated Littlerock last season, 52-6, after Littlerock beat Lancaster 35-26 in the season opener during the 2020 spring season.
