LANCASTER — The Lancaster and Highland boys soccer teams played to a 1-1 tie in a Golden League match on Friday.
The Eagles (3-1-1, 2-1-1 GL) got on the board first in extra time of the first half. Benjamin Aranda hauled in a clearance by the Bulldogs (1-1-2), settled the ball and sent a nice chip over the Highland defense as they were pressing up the field, according to Lancaster coach Lemuel Galvao.
Aranda’s pass found Emilio Gonzales in the Highland penalty box, where he slipped the ball past the goalkeeper to give the Eagles a 1-0 lead heading into halftime.
The second half was a battle as Highland was trying to get the equalizer and Lancaster was trying to get an insurance goal.
The Bulldogs were awarded a free kick from 35 yards out in the 67th minute and were able to flick the ball high over the head of Eagles goalkeeper Oscar Flores to tie the game.
Flores ended with five saves.
“Every game is a real battle this season and tonight was another tough one,” Galvao said. “I am proud of my players who never stopped fighting and put what they had on the field. Time to heal up and prep for another wild week in the Golden League.”
The Eagles play host to Palmdale in another Golden League contest on Wednesday, while the Bulldogs play host to Quartz Hill.
Littlerock 0, Knight 0
PALMDALE — The Littlerock and Knight boys soccer teams played to a scoreless tie in a Golden League match on Friday.
The Hawks outshot the Lobos 15-2, but Littlerock goalkeeper Felipe Ramos had four saves to preserve the tie and the shutout and help his team stay undefeated.
“Our goalie had four great saves that helped us remain undefeated in league,” Littlerock coach Gloria Meza said. “We are glad we get to rest this weekend and will be ready to continue league play next Wednesday when we host Eastside.”
The Lobos are now 5-0-2 overall and 2-0-2 league.
Knight (1-2-1) plays at Antelope Valley on Wednesday.
Boys Basketball
Paraclete 73, South 61
BAKERSFIELD — The Paraclete boys basketball team punched its ticket to the North Bakersfield High Tournament championship game with a 73-61 victory over South Bakersfield on Friday night.
Mister Burnside led the Spirits with 18 points, Dylan Cox followed with 15, Luke Cramer contributed 13 and Amari Robinson added eight points with 10 assists.
The game was tied at 16 after one quarter and Paraclete took a six-point lead into halftime.
After the break, the Spirits built as much as a 20-point lead.
“I’m proud of the guys,” Paraclete coach Newton Chelette said. “They really played well in the second half.”
The Spirits face either Golden Valley (Bakersfield) or West Bakersfield in the tournament championship game tonight at 6:30 p.m.
Girls Basketball
Cabrillo 54, Paraclete 36
Pasadena Poly 51, Paraclete 35
PASADENA — The Paraclete girls basketball team lost a pair of games at the Pasadena Poly Tournament this week, losing to host Pasadena Poly on Tuesday 51-35 and to Cabrillo 54-36 on Thursday.
In the loss to Poly, the Spirits were led by seniors Yitzel Serna and Jasmine Hernandez, both of whom finished with 13 points. Serna had three rebounds, two blocks and a steal and Hernandez had three steals.
Ryann Wyatt had four points, three rebounds and three steals, Aniste Hyde had three points and two steals and Marina Arredondo had two points, two rebounds and two blocks.
In the loss to Cabrillo, Serna led Paraclete with a game-high 29 points to go with six rebounds, five steals and one assist.
Wyatt had three points, five rebounds and three assists, Hyde had five rebounds, three assists, one steal and one block, Naomi Cox had two points and two rebounds and Arredondo had two points, two rebounds, one steal and two blocks.
