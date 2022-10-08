 Skip to main content
HS Football | Golden League: Lancaster 42, Knight 28

Lancaster takes down Knight for first time since ’07

LANCASTER — The Lancaster football team seized control of its Golden League game against Knight in the first quarter Friday night.

The Eagles scored three touchdowns in the opening quarter and held on for a 42-28 victory over Knight at Lancaster High School.

