Lancaster takes down Knight for first time since ’07

LANCASTER — The Lancaster football team seized control of its Golden League game against Knight in the first quarter Friday night.
The Eagles scored three touchdowns in the opening quarter and held on for a 42-28 victory over Knight at Lancaster High School.
Lancaster (3-4, 2-2 GL) had lost 14 consecutive games to Knight (0-7, 0-4), including a 35-34 Knight win last season. The Eagles last defeated the Hawks, 35-20, in 2007.
“We’re starting to click. We’re starting to do things right,” Lancaster coach Brandon Rivers said. “I felt like today we’re starting to do a better job at executing on a higher percentage of plays.
“We’ve still got some things to clean up. Overall, this is the best we’ve played offensively. Still making big-time mistakes. Giving up two balls inside our own 10 is unacceptable. We’re definitely trending in the right direction. 3-1 in our last four. We’re starting to get the running game going. The quarterback is starting to play better. Starting to look a little more like last year. Doing a lot of good things in the read. We’re starting to look a lot better.”
Lancaster finished with 357 yards in total offense, as the Eagles rushed for a combined 293 yards.
Lancaster junior Ashton Mitchell rushed for 156 yards and three touchdowns on 21 carries and senior quarterback Cedric SaMarion ran for 137 yards on 18 carries.
SaMarion also completed 5-of-8 passes and two touchdowns, both to junior Dylan Monge for 3 and 13 yards.
Lancaster had an inauspicious start on Friday, turning the ball over on its first play from scrimmage and watching Knight take the ball downfield to score and take an early lead.
Knight’s Shayon Nouri recovered the fumble for the Hawks at the Lancaster 44-yard line.
Knight had a 32-yard touchdown run by David Reed nullified by a holding penalty, but scored five plays later.
Knight quarterback Josh Suarez threw a 21-yard touchdown pass to Antonio Jones on fourth-and-10 and in double coverage.
The Eagles were able to answer quickly, as junior Ashton Mitchell scored on a 2-yard run, after Lancaster junior Kelvin Blackman returned the kickoff to the 28-yard line and the Hawks were flagged for a personal foul.
Lancaster was short on a 2-point conversion attempt, preserving the lead briefly for Knight.
The Lancaster defense then forced Knight to punt on the following possession and Lancaster junior Zyler Lane returned the punt 83 yards for a touchdown and a 14-7 Lancaster lead with five minutes and 59 seconds remaining in the second quarter.
The Eagles added another score on their next possession, with SaMarion throwing a 3-yard touchdown pass to Monge.
The 22-point first quarter for the Eagles stood as both teams went scoreless in the second quarter.
Lancaster finished with 138 total yards in offense in the first half, while Knight finished with 134.
Lancaster had a drive reach the 4-yard line midway through the second quarter, but turned the ball over on downs when the Eagles were driven back a yard on fourth-and-2.
Both teams scored one touchdown in the third quarter and both teams scored two touchdowns in the fourth.
“The main thing is heart,” Knight coach Timothy Brandon said. “Our issue is they don’t believe in themselves. Us as coaches, we’re trying to change the culture here and the mindset. These kids have been beaten down so much, about how they’re not good. Just trying to change that. Like I told them, ‘We can’t make you guys want it.’
“It’s a tough loss. I know they really wanted to come in and win this game, but it’s hard.”
Knight quarterback Josh Suarez completed 10-of-14 passes for 91 yards and three touchdowns, all to Antonio Jones, who also rushed for a team-high 62 yards on 10 carries and threw a 1-yard touchdown pass to David Reed in the final minute.
Knight’s Isiah Estell suffered a leg injury in the first half and was loaded into an ambulance and taken to the hospital.
