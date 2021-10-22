Lancaster sweeps into second round of playoffs

LANCASTER — Maybe it was nerves. Or just being anxious. It could have been just the pure excitement of the playoff atmosphere.
Whatever it was, the Lancaster girls volleyball team took a while to get warmed up.
But when it did, it took only 70 minutes to dispose of an overmatched Bishop Conaty-Loretto.
The visiting Wildcats had no defense for the Eagles’ potent offense as Lancaster combined for 33 kills en route to an easy 25-14, 25-11, 25-15 victory in the opening round of the CIF-Southern Section Division 7 playoffs, Thursday evening at Lancaster High School.
“It seems like at the beginning (of each match) we always struggle to work together, but once we settled down our passing, sets and hits were on point,” Lancaster’s Nicole Fletes said. “We played great tonight. I think this is the best we’ve played all season. Once we work together as a team, we’re unstoppable.”
Just ask the Wildcats.
With the victory, the Eagles (18-3-1) will face the winner of the match that pitted Oxford Academy (25-6) and St. Bernard (8-6), at a site to be determined.
“I’m just super proud of the girls. We worked really hard for this and it showed out there. We’re always just trying to get better,” Eagles head coach Jonathan Morgan said. “It could have been nerves in the beginning, but once I saw them do their thing, I knew they had it. I’m pleased with the victory and I’m pleased with the way we played. We know there are things we need to work on still, but we’ll do that. In the beginning I just told the girls to play their game and they did.”
Kyla Dothard led the offensive onslaught with 12 kills, six of those coming in the first set. Kamia Benjamin added six kills and two blocks and Isabelle Pruitt added five kills and five aces. Teammates Camryn Boyer and Derianna Sutherland had four and three kills, respectively. Of the 75 total points scored by the Eagles, a combined 46 came via the kill or ace.
“We just wanted to take it one point at a time, one game at a time. We told ourselves we can never let up. We kind of let up in the third set,” Dothard said. “In the third we realized that we had to pick it up. Tonight, I thought everybody did their jobs. I’m so proud of the team. We practice hard every day to prepare for the biggest challenges.”
Leading 2-0, Lancaster jumped out to a 7-0 lead. BCL (17-17) responded by winning 10 of the next 11 points to grab a 10-8 lead. It proved to be fool’s gold for the Wildcats as the Eagles continued to distance themselves and eventually pull away to seal the match.
“In the first and second sets, I thought we played really well. We struggled a bit in the third set; we started losing our pep, but we were able to pull through,” said Pruitt. “In the third we weren’t talking, but we were able to get our energy back. This was definitely one of our best matches. I know we were a little nervous in the beginning. I just told the girls to shake it off.”
The Wildcats scored the first three kills of the match before Lancaster got rolling. The Eagles scored points in bunches before sealing the first set.
The second set was the most dominant for Lancaster. The Eagles held a 7-4 lead before going on a 7-0 run to extend the lead to 14-4. Boyer served up three consecutive points to further distance themselves, 18-6. Finally the set was put away after Fletes won the final three points off her serve for a 2-0 lead.
