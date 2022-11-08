 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story
Girls Tennis | CIF-SS Division 5 Quarterfinals | Hillcrest 12, Lancaster 6

Lancaster’s spectacular season comes to end

  • 0
Lancaster girls tennis

Courtesy photo

The Lancaster girls tennis team ended its historic playoff run and season in the CIF-Southern Section Division 5 quarterfinals on Monday with a 12-6 loss to Hillcrest in Riverside.

RIVERSIDE — The Lancaster girls tennis team’s historic season came to a close on Monday afternoon as the Eagles lost to Hillcrest 12-6 in the CIF-Southern Section Division 5 quarterfinals.

It is the furthest the Eagles have ever gotten in the playoffs, winning a first-round game for the first time last week.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.