LANCASTER — Lancaster sophomore Makayla Kurtz had a hat trick as the Lancaster girls soccer team defeated Antelope Valley 6-1 in a Golden League match at Lancaster High on Tuesday.
Kurtz started the scoring for the Eagles (4-6, 3-3) with an unassisted goal in the ninth minute. Kurtz scored another unassisted goal in the 31st minute and in the 39th minute, on an assist from Natalie Grider.
Aaliyah Alatorre added two goals for Lancaster, scoring in the 16th minute and in the 37th minute on an assist from Jariah Scott, who capped the scoring for the Eagles with a goal in the 52nd minute on an assist from Jordyn Fisher.
Lancaster goalkeeper Anaya Gardner had one save for the Eagles, on a penalty kick in the 20th minute.
Lancaster plays at Eastside on Thursday.
Knight 5, Eastside 0
PALMDALE — The Knight girls soccer team shut out Eastside 5-0 in a Golden League contest on Tuesday.
Isabelle Pina led the Hawks (9-1-1, 6-0-1 GL) with two goals and one assist, while Alondra Munguia, Liliana Garcia and Evelyn Gonzalez added one goal apiece.
Knight’s Vivian Martinez recorded three assists, while Briselda Lopez added an assist of her own.
Veronica Lopez and Annabella Gonzales shared time in the goal to earn the shutout.
Eastside (2-4) did not have a shot on goal.
Knight plays at Highland on Thursday, while Eastside plays host to Lancaster.
Girls Basketball
Knight 46, Eastside 38
PALMDALE — The Knight girls basketball team defeated Eastside 46-38 in a Golden League game at Knight High on Tuesday.
Sophomore Amia Tate led Knight with 16 points, 14 rebounds, two assists, two steals and two blocks and senior Blessing McBride finished with 13 points, six rebounds and two steals.
Knight jumped out to an 18-11 lead at the end of the first quarter, a 31-21 lead at halftime and held the Lions to single-digit scoring in both the third and fourth quarters, although the Hawks also scored in single digits in those quarters.
Knight junior Riley Asp finished with 10 points and five rebounds and junior Dimetria Johnson had 10 rebounds and four points.
