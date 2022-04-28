Lancaster’s Chambers wins four league titles

PALMDALE — The Golden League track and field teams had plenty of qualifiers for CIF Prelims at the Golden League finals on Wednesday at Antelope Valley College.
Lancaster’s Mikalyn Chambers was one of the most decorated athletes in the finals, winning four league titles and finishing third with her teammates in the 4x100-meter relay.
“It feels great,” Chambers said. “It feels like one of those times where you just don’t think it’s real. Especially with some of the PRs I’ve gotten, it’s crazy because I never thought I could reach that.”
Last Wednesday, Chambers won both the long jump and triple jump with personal-bests and school record leaps.
She leapt 37 feet and 10 inches, breaking the school record by nearly two feet, in the triple jump and 18-00.75 in the long jump. She jumped an 18-08 in the long jump during a dual meet with Knight during the season, but it hasn’t been recorded.
“Definitely my jump coach, Coach Jamal, he’s a great coach,” Chambers said of what helped her improve. “Especially because it is a lot of one-on-one so you get full coaching attention.”
On Wednesday, Chambers also broke the school record in the 100-meter hurdles, with a time of 15.80. She won the 100-meter dash in 12.69.
“I felt really good running today,” she said. “The hurdles, I was a little nervous for, but the moment I got down in the blocks, I felt much better. That’s kind of how it always is.”
She credited coach Hawkins and coach Amos Wellington for her improvement in her sprints.
She plans on competing in all four events at CIF-Southern Section Prelims on May 7.
“I’m looking forward to making it to the next round,” she said. “I made CIF last year and I didn’t make it to the next round. So, fingers crossed that I make it to the next round and do my best.”
Lancaster’s Rodrick Hawkins won the boys hurdle events, winning the 110 high hurdles in 16.23 and the 300 hurdles in 44.14. He also helped the Lancaster 4x400 relay team finish third.
Lancaster’s Nabil Stewart won the 400 in 49.51.
Highland freshman Lanai Gant won three league titles, including the 200 and the 400, as well as the 4x100 relay.
Gant won the 200 in 26.35 seconds and the 400 in 59.64.
Highland’s Eriel Banks was the league champion in the high jump, clearing five feet. Her teammate, Sade Vasquez, finished second with CIF qualifying 4-08.
Banks also had a qualifying mark in the girls 400 where she took third (13.29) and was a part of the winning 4x100 relay team (50.37).
The Highland boys, who won the league championship by handing Quartz Hill its only loss of the season, also won four events.
Distance runner Cesar Cuevas won the boys 1,600 in 4:33.06, and teammate Matthew Donis finished in second (4:33.58), but didn’t meet the qualifying standard.
Donis, however, was the league champion in the 3,200 (10:11.46), while Cuevas was second.
“They’re both going to CIF,” Highland distance coach Ashley Blunt said. “High hopes for them. They’ve been training hard all season. Excited for CIF.”
Highland’s Jorge De La O Santillan finished second in the 400 with a CIF qualifying time of 50.22 and was a part of the winning 4x100 team along with Odehenero Adigheji, Kaleb Alexander and Saheed Free.
Adigheji finished third in the 200 with a qualifying time of 24.22.
Brandon Johnson was the league champion in the 100 for Highland with a time of 11.18, while teammate Marcus Hill finished third with a qualifying time of 11.30.
The Quartz Hill girls won the Golden League championship by handing Highland it’s lone loss of the season.
Brianne Smith led the way for the Royals in the distance runs, cruising to victory in the 3,200 (12:01.86) and the 1,600 (5:13.81).
Quartz Hill’s Laisette Rachal, who was second to Smith in the 1,600 (5:15.04), won the 800 (2:25.08) and was a part of the Royals’ winning 4x400 relay team.
Elizabeth Lewelling of Quartz Hill was the lone competitor in the girls pole vault and cleared 8-06 for the league title.
Quartz Hill’s Claire Fitzgerald won both of the girls throwing events. She won the shot put with a throw of 30-11 and the discus with a throw of 92-02.
Quartz Hill’s Eunate Anguiano Uria, an exchange student from Spain, won the 300 hurdles with a time of 52.87. She had such a desire to qualify for CIF that she shed tears of joy after her race.
She hit the last hurdle, but recovered quickly to still get the win, telling coach Dean Miller she would have rolled over the finish line if she had to.
Quartz Hill’s Tevaughn Graham finished second in the 100 with a CIF qualifying time of 11.28 and was the league champion in the 200 (23.13) and the 4x400 relay (3:35.99) along with Ashtin Dupleasis, Alexander Mercer and Jacob Perkins.
Quartz Hill’s Alex Manzano won the 800 meters (2:03.18) and Michael Clark won the discus (98-06).
Palmdale’s Anthony Woods was a triple league champion with wins in the long jump, triple jump and shot put.
Woods won the long jump with a leap of 22-08.75 and the triple jump in 45-09.75. He threw 48-07.50 to win the shot put.
Palmdale’s Danavian Herring won the high jump in 6-02.
The winners of each event automatically move on to CIF Prelims on May 7. The second and third place finishers move on if they hit the qualifying marks set by CIF in each division. The top four in each event earned all-league patches.
